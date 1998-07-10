Sosa Hits 34th But Cubs Still Lose

Marquis Grissom drove in five runs with a homer and a double as the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Chicago Cubs 12-9 Thursday night.

In

their first visit to County Stadium since Aug. 29, 1965, the Cubs and their large contingent of fans who made the 90-minute trek north must have felt like they never left Wrigley Field.

With a playoff-type buzz, the crowd of 38,055 saw 12 extra-base hits, including three homers. Both starting pitchers gave up seven runs and were gone by the third inning.

Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa, who missed the All-Star game because of a sore left shoulder, homered in his second at-bat. His two-run, 432-foot shot to center field was his 34th homer and gave Chicago a 5-4 led in the second.

Henry Rodriguez's two-run shot two batters later chased Juden, who gave up five earned runs on six hits in 1 2-3 innings. Rodriguez has 20 homers.

In the third, though, Grissom's three-run homer, his sixth, chased Tapini, who gave up six hits in 2 1-3 innings. Grissom also had a two-run double in the first.

Al Reyes (4-0), who pitched a scoreless inning, got the victory, and Bob Wickman got the last three outs for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Bob Patterson (1-1) took the loss, giving up two runs in a-third of an inning.

After Mickey Morandini's RBI single in the sixth gave Chicago a 9-8 lead, David Nilsson's RBdouble off Patterson tied it in the bottom half. Mark Loretta's pinch-hit single off Marc Pisciotta drove in Nilsson for a 10-9 Milwaukee lead. Jeromy Burnitz followed with a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

The Brewers added a run in the eighth on Loretta's fielder's choice grounder.

Back-to-back two-run doubles by Burnitz and Grissom in the first erased the Cubs' 3-0 lead.

The four-game series has drawn record-breaking advance ticket sales of 170,000. Sellouts are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, another first for the Brewers, who switched from the AL to the NL this season to accommodate the expansion franchises in Tampa Bay and Phoenix.

Bud Selig, who relinquished control of the Brewers to his daughter, Wendy Selig-Prieb, so he could become commissioner on Thursday, took in the game after returning from the owners meeting in Chicago.

And for the first time in his life, he couldn't rant and rave in the press box.

"He'll have to be impartial tonight," Brewers manager Phil Garner said. "He should have waited until after this series to become commissioner."

Selig was tempted.

"Jeff Juden just tested me, I don't mind telling you that," Selig said early in the game. "Man, if this was the old days ..."

Notes

The record attendance for a four-game series at County Stadium is 195,657, when the New York Yankees visited in 1980. Brewers general manager Sal Bando said both right-hander Jose Mercedes and backup catcher Jesse Levis have been scheduled for season-ending rotator cuff surgery. Dr. Lewis Yocum will operate on Mercedes Wednesday, and Levis will have the procedure done by Dr. James Andrews July 17.