Snyder, White Sox Blank Red Sox

In an Independence Day matchup of pitchers making their first major league starts, it was only fitting that the one born in the United States was able to celebrate with his first victory.

John

Snyder pitched 7 2-3 scoreless innings and outdueled Korean Jin Ho Cho to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

"He pitched very well, attacked the strike zone all day and went right at him," Chicago manager Jerry Manuel said. "This guy could be that part of the puzzle we are looking for to get us at least to mediocrity."

Mike Cameron provided all the offense that Chicago would need when he led off the fifth inning with a solo homer, his fifth of the season.

Chicago added a run in the eighth when Ray Durham walked, stole second and third, and scored on a groundout by Mike Caruso. Greg Norton added his fifth homer in the ninth off Jim Corsi.

Snyder (1-0) entered the game with a 32.40 ERA after giving up six runs in his only big league appearance Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who had "Tommy John surgery" in 1995, was able to shut down the Red Sox, who had scored 15 runs in each of their past two games and 43 runs in their past four contests.

"I still can't believe that I did this," Snyder said. "I'm in seventh heaven right now. I just pitched well today, spotted my fastball and got ahead o the hitters. I was just hoping after the last couple nights that they'd used up all their runs."

Snyder allowed five hits, walked one and struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 5.79. Bill Simas pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Nomar Garciaparra went 0-for-2, ending his 24-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this season.

" Today I'm upset we lost the game regardless of what happened (with the streak)," Garciaparra said. "That's all that really matters to me."

Cho, 22, who was recalled from Double-A Trenton before the game, allowed six hits and one run in six innings, walking one and striking out two. Cho (0-1) is the first Korean to pitch for Boston and joins fellow countryman Chan Ho Park as the only Koreans in the majors.

"Cho did a great job," Garciaparra added. "Unfortunately, we couldn't put any runs up. Maybe we used them all in the past couple of days. I tip my cap to him coming out here in this environment and not being able to speak English very well."

Notes

Boston's Mike Benjamin made his second consecutive start at first base Saturday in place of Mo Vaughn, who missed his seventh straight game with a strained right hamstring, and Reggie Jefferson, who sat out for the second game in a row with a sore back.

Chicago had allowed 63 runs in its last six games and has seen its major league-worst ERA rise to 5.87.