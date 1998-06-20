Smoltz, Braves Topple Expos 5-1

John Smoltz claimed he was nervous. It didn't show.

Smoltz allowed four hits over seven innings in his return from the disabled list and Javier Lopez hit a three-run homer as the Atlanta Braves beat Montreal 5-1 Saturday night, snapping the Expos' three-game winning streak.

"I've never really been nervous too many times in my career and I've pitched a lot of big games, but I was pretty nervous today," Smoltz said.

Smoltz (5-1), who has been on the disabled list twice after undergoing elbow surgery in December, struck out eight and set down 11 straight after allowing a one-out double to Jose Vidro in the first inning.

"I was kind of hoping that it would go like it did today," Smoltz said. "That would be my wildest dreams. I just have a lot of faith in not only myself, but my ability to go out there and pitch."

The victory was Atlanta's 50th of the season, making the Braves the first NL team to reach that figure. The AL's New York Yankees won their 50th victory earlier Saturday.

Walt Weiss, who went 3-for-4, singled Carlos Perez (6-6) to lead off the game and, one out later, advanced to second on Chipper Jones' single. Lopez followed with his 16th homer to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

Smoltz set down the Expos in order in the second, third, fourth, and seventh, striking out the side in the third. The 1996 NL Cy Young Award winner didn't issue a walk.

"He had all of his pitches pretty good tonight," Atlanta manager Bobby Cox said. "His velocity was extremely good. He came out easy. He was just in total command."

Montreal manager Felipe Alou was impressed with Smoltz.

"We didn't do anything with Smoltz tonight," Alou said. "For the first five innings he was really tough. I know he pitched seven, but for the first five he was just untouchable."

Gerald Williams also had three hits for the Braves and Jones had two, including a two-run double.

Weiss led off the fifth with a single, and Williams followed with his second straight hit before Jones doubled to put the Braves ahead 5-0.

Smoltz gave up an unearned run in the fifth when Montreal got its first baserunner since Vidro. Rondell White's smash got past Jones at third for a two-base error to lead off the inning. White took third on a fly ball to center, just beating Andruw Jones' throw, and scored on Chris Widger's sacrifice fly.

"It's just a stepping stone," Smoltz said. "It doesn't mean that I've achieved or reached what I want to do. I've still got a lot of work to do."

Perez lost for the third consecutive start after winning a career-best six straight. He allowed five runs on 12 hits.

Notes

Andres Galarraga remains the only player to have started all 74 games for Atlanta after Jones missed his first start of the season Friday night. Galarraga has hit cleanup in each game and Jones has batted third in the other 73.

Dennis Martinez pitched the ninth for the Braves in his first appearance in Montreal since 1993. Martinez, who pitched for the Expos from 1986-93, received a standing ovation.

The Braves have outhomered their opponents 105-66.

Mark Grudzielanek and White have started each of Montreal's 72 games.

Williams went 3-for-4 and is hitting .528 (19-for-36) against left-handed pitching. Williams is hitting .151 (8-for-53) against right-handers.

Andruw Jones made an outstanding running catch at the wall in center on Grudzielanek's drive in the seventh.