Smokin' Smoltz Stops Skid

John Smoltz just reaffirmed how strong Atlanta's pitching really is.

Smoltz revived the Braves' rotation with eight effective innings, and also hit a go-ahead single as Braves broke a three-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Chipper Jones hit a solo home run and an RBI double -- misjudged in left field by converted catcher Todd Hundley -- helping Atlanta avoid matching its longest skid of the season.

The win by Smoltz (7-2) came after Denny Neagle, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine lost Atlanta's three previous three games at Florida. Not since April 29-May 3, 1994, had Braves starting pitchers lost four straight games.

"Obviously, this team is built around pitching," Smoltz said. "We didn't play very well in Miami. We don't take losing lightly."

Smoltz gave up a two-out, two-run single in the third to Hundley -- his first RBI of the season -- but only one hit after that.

"Smoltzie's on top of his game right now," Braves manager Bobby Cox said. "He's right back where he was when he won the Cy Young."

Smoltz won the award in 1996. He underwent surgery on his right elbow after the 1997 season, and had struggled to regain his spot as an ace on the best staff in baseball.

"I hit a big frustration point wice this year. I didn't think I could be the pitcher I wanted to be," Smoltz said. "But I'm in a stretch now that's as good as I would've hoped for since surgery."

The Mets trailed 4-2 in the seventh when Rey Ordonez led off with a single and pinch-hitter Lenny Harris walked. But Edgardo Alfonzo struck out when he failed on three straight bunt tries, prompting him to slam his bat on the top step of the dugout.

"It was just thinking about doing my job," Alfonzo said. "I laid down the bunt and that's just what happened."

Mets manager Bobby Valentine said he signaled for Alfonzo to bunt on the first two strikes, but that Alfonzo bunted the last ball on his own.

"I've seen him do it before, but it didn't look like he was having a very good time of it up there," Valentine said. "I'm surprised he did it."

Smoltz then retired John Olerud on a fly ball and got Mike Piazza on a comebacker.

Smoltz gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two as he matched his longest outing of the season. Kerry Ligtenberg pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the third against Bobby Jones (7-6). Walt Weiss walked with one out and Jones hit an opposite-field drive with two outs. Hundley, playing just his third game in left, broke in for the ball and had it sail over his head for an RBI double.

"It's the toughest play a left fielder has," Valentine said. "It's hit right at you."

Andres Galarraga followed with a sinking liner that skipped past right fielder Butch Huskey, a play that was scored as an RBI single and an error.

The Mets tied it in their half of the third. Olerud singled with two outs, Piazza doubled and Hundley hit a drive that center fielder Andruw Jones dropped as he tumbled to the ground.

Javy Lopez led off the Braves fourth with a single, Andruw Jones doubled and Smoltz singled for his fourth RBI of the year.

"All their pitchers hit the ball pretty well," Bobby Jones said. "Pitchers get hits, too."

Chipper Jones hit his 24th home run in the fifth.

Notes

New York's Bernard Gilkey made his first career start in center field. He had no tough plays.

Weiss led off the game with a bloop single. He began the game in an 0-for-14 slump and with only four hits in his last 40 at-bats.

The Braves swept the Mets in a three-game series at Atlanta right before the All-Star break.

Chipper Jones has four lifetime omers in 28 at-bats against Jones.

Former Atlanta closer Mark Wohlers is expected to join the club later this week following a minor-league stint to work on mechanics.

The announced attendance was exactly 38,000.