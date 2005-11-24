Small Businesses Crave Sugar

Sugar is what you expect to see in Louisiana. Miles being harvested and mountains piled in the mills. Butreports small business owners who count on sugar to survive are facing a crisis.

"We can see the stalks of sugar, the sugar houses grinding and processing cane and turning it into sugar and yet we're having a supply problem," says Chef John Folse.

Folse buys sugar by the ton to make his special sauce for restaurants around the country. In just one day, his costs jumped more than 60 percent.

Some of the blame goes to crop damage during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Rita's salt water storm surge destroyed about 50 thousands acres of healthy cane in Louisiana — enough to put some farmers out of business.

The bigger problem lies in the crippled sugar refining industry. The nation's largest sugar cane refinery, Domino Sugar, is in the heart of St. Bernard Parish, La., an area devastated by hurricane Katrina. Flooding ruined 23 million pounds of raw sugar.

With the refinery still closed, unprocessed sugar is stacking up, waiting to be processed.

The shortage has yet to hit supermarket shelves, and industry experts say there's no reason to sound the alarm just yet.

"Our production is way down, fuel prices, harvesting costs are way up, and the price of sugar has remained relatively constant," says Jim Simone of the American Sugar Cane League.

But Chef John Folse says while those Thanksgiving Day candied yams may not cost more, Christmas cookies could be a different story.

He believes the effect of the shortage will start showing up in grocery stores soon.

"There is no doubt about it. It is just like oil and gas, its supply and demand," says Folse.

How high sugar prices go may depend on when this victim of Katrina fully recovers.