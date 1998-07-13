Sites On Missing Children

The Internet has a wealth of resources to help families prevent abductions, and to help locate children in the case of such an emergency.

Child Watch, the organization that helped Marjorie find her children, has a comprehensive site, with information about its Abduction Response Team, its investigators, its successful recoveries, as well as tips on keeping your kids safe. The group also offers a free photo ID of your child in case he or she is lost.

The Child-ID Program allows parents to register their children with a secure, encrypted file that will be ready for immediate release in the case of an emergency. The program also helps families find their missing children by gaining exposure through media outlets and local Chambers of Commerce.

Child Quest International's Web site is dedicated to the protection and recovery of missing, abused, and exploited children. The site includes tips for how to stop abductions before they take place, and way to post information about, and get help in a search for, missing children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a non-profit organization dedicated to locating and recovering missing children. The organization also strives to raise public awareness about ways to prevent child abduction, molestation, and sexual exploitation. On this site, you can search through photos of missing children and find out how to help.

The Nation's Missing Children Organization, Inc. is dedicated to preventing abductions and providing assistance to the families of abducted children. The site includes an online newsletter and also has information about obtaining a "kids ID" for your children.

The Lycos search for missing kids allows viewers to report to a "CyberTipline," search for missing children, and learn about child safety on the Web.

©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved