Sinking Holiday Sales Spur Global Woes

In toy stores 'tis the season to lure shoppers with big bargains.

"I see a lot of things that are on clearance that I know if they weren't, I wouldn't be able to afford it the way the economy is right now," said shopper Arlene Thibodeaux.

Retailers have long considered Christmas toy sales recession-proof, reports CBS News correspondent John Blackstone in San Francisco.

"This is what's on sale, go price that please," said Julie Gallagher to her son, Charlie.

But now many consumers, like Gallagher, are watching their spending.

"Last year was a big year. This year we are definitely cutting back," said Gallagher.

Last year, with worries about toys from China contaminated with high levels of lead, consumers cut spending on toys by 5 percent and toy store sales dropped by $600 million.

This year it's the economy bringing worries and a recent survey found 36 percent of consumers intend to spend less on toys.

Still, kids may do better than others on the gift list.

"Spending a little less on my wife and - but you can't cut your kids too much, can you?" said shopper Craig Breslin.

In a world economy so interconnected, all those decisions made in America's toy stores are sending out ripples that have consequences around the world.

reports from Dongguan, China, where those consequences are being felt in theSanta's workshop, which once produced 80 percent of the world's toys.

If sales are down in America, that directly impacts our company, frets one factory manager. He's not alone. Manufacturers were hit hard by last year's toxic toy recalls, and economic gloom in the United States means future orders are being cancelled.

The result: more than half the region's toy makers have closed and 2.7 million workers are expected to lose their jobs.

The toy industry isn't the only sector facing tough times in southern China. Fewer toys manufactured means fewer boxes are needed to pack them in. So cardboard companies are taking a big hit, too, in this global recession.

China was once the world's biggest buyer of waste paper, to make items from children's books to fancy gift boxes. Now, it's downsizing orders from recycling centers in the West.

"Our customers aren't sure of their future orders, so we'll wait while purchasing supplies, explains this packaging company CEO," said Christy Dong, CEO of Mainchoice Packaging, through a translation.

So, uncertainly reigns over this holiday season. China, has lost its appetite for raw materials and the hunger pangs can be felt around the world.

reports from Shropshire, England, where China's demand for paper helped make recycling a profitable business.

Almost half of the 9 million tons of waste paper and cardboard collected in England each year is exported to China and the Far East.

They don't call it trash. It's a commodity, but now it's losing value with every cardboard box the Chinese no longer need to make.

A year ago, they were selling a one-ton bale of British cardboard to China for the equivalent of a $144. Today, the price has dropped to just $22.50. And the British say that's hardly enough to cover the cost of collecting, sorting and baling the stuff.

"It's happened before where there's been a depression, but not as strongly as this, not as quickly as this, and I feel it's not going to be as prolonged as this," said Philip Serfaty of Community Waste.

And if it's not worth selling, paper recyclers say it'll have to be stored or buried in a landfill, where another price will be paid - in damage to the environment.