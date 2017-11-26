Shoppers ready for Cyber Monday

CHICAGO -- Black Friday online sales broke spending records but some say Cyber Monday could be even bigger.
Initial estimates show online retailers pulled in more than $5 billion in sales Friday, CBS Chicago reports.
That's up 17 percent over last year.
But Cyber Monday could break records too with projections of $6 billion in online sales Monday.
According to Fortune magazine, the term was coined in 2005 by the National Retail Federation.
Brick and mortar stores still did okay on Friday with a 1 percent dip in traffic.
Money magazine reports some retailers are expanding their sales past Monday offering a "Cyber Week" worth of deals.