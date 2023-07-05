1 shot during Camden fireworks; 2 arrested: police

Person shot during fireworks in Camden, police say Person shot during fireworks in Camden, police say 00:28

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A person was shot in Camden near the waterfront during the finale of the Fourth of July fireworks, police said Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Mickle Boulevard and sent a wave of panic among the people who were there to see the fireworks, according to authorities.

The person shot sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Two arrests have been made, including the alleged shooter, according to police.

Authorities said three other people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries running away from the gunfire.