"I'm so deeply sorry": Wife of shooter who killed 2 El Monte officers speaks out

A man police say shot and killed two El Monte police officers before dying himself in the gun battle had previously served time for vehicle theft and burglary.

Justin Flores, 35, was taken away in a body bag Wednesday, several hours after the shooting at Siesta Inn Motel. CDCR

Justin Flores, 35, was taken away in a body bag Wednesday, several hours after the shooting at Siesta Inn Motel. A man who said he was Flores' stepfather confirmed a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo to be that of Flores.

The two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, were responding to the report of a stabbing at the motel, at 10327 Garvey Ave., just off the 10 Freeway. They came under immediate gunfire as they tried to make contact with the suspect inside the room, and the suspect was fatally shot after running from the motel into the parking lot.

His wife, Diana Flores, spoke with CBSLA Wednesday. She said the 911 call was made when she was with her husband at the motel.

"I'm so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," said Flores. "I'm so sorry. They didn't deserve that. They were trying to help me."

Evidence of a stabbing was not found at the scene, and it's not clear if anyone else was inside the room when the emergency call went out.

Flores had been sentenced to prison time at least twice before Tuesday night's shootout, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was sentenced to one year and four months in 2009 for vehicle theft, but served less than two months of that sentence and was ultimately discharged from parole supervision on Nov. 21, 2010. He was convicted again of first-degree burglary in 2011 and was sentenced to serve two years in, CDCR officials said. In that case, he served about nine month of his sentence, and was discharged from parole supervision on Aug. 7, 2016.