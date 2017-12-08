Shohei Otani, "Japanese Babe Ruth," signs with Los Angeles Angels -- live updates

Shohei Otani, known as the "Japanese Babe Ruth," has signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Nez Balelo, co-head of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), announced the decision in a statement Friday afternoon.

"Shohei is humbled and flattered by all the time and effort that so many teams put into their presentations and sincerely thanks them for their professionalism. In the end, he felt a strong connection with the Angels and believes they can best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball," Balelo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.