CBS News December 8, 2017, 2:38 PM

Shohei Otani, "Japanese Babe Ruth," signs with Los Angeles Angels -- live updates

Shohei Ohtani #16 of Japan celebrates after hitting a solo homer in the fifth inning during the international friendly match between Japan and Netherlands at the Tokyo Dome on November 12, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan.

Masterpress / Getty

Shohei Otani, known as the "Japanese Babe Ruth," has signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Nez Balelo, co-head of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), announced the decision in a statement Friday afternoon.

"Shohei is humbled and flattered by all the time and effort that so many teams put into their presentations and sincerely thanks them for their professionalism. In the end, he felt a strong connection with the Angels and believes they can best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball," Balelo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News