Selig: No Realignment in '99

Rest easy, fans. There will be no more realignment for 1999.

Acting commissioner Bud Selig said owners will take a vote Thursday on next year's schedule, and no teams will be switching divisions or leagues.

"I think we have to live with what we have for next year," Selig said before Tuesday night's All-Star game.

Selig, set to be elected commissioner at Thursday's meeting, was a proponent of radical realignment, in which more than a dozen teams would have switched divisions or leagues in order to restructure baseball. That plan was dropped last fall when it failed to attract enough support for adoption.

The New York Mets objected to being in the same division as the Yankees, and the Cubs didn't want to be in the same division as the White Sox.

Still, Selig wants to push for more realignment in 2000.

"If we're going to do any realignment, it has to deal with the scheduling problem," he said. "Every club has chipped in with scheduling complaints. We're 30 for 30."

Selig, having led baseball through the disastrous 230-day strike in 1994-95, is watching the NBA labor talks and finding the rhetoric familiar.

"Reading the papers the last couple of weeks, it gave me a very queasy feeling," he said. "And underline queasy. ... I had a feeling of sickness when I read it."

