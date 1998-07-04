Seattle Extends Texas Lose Streak

The Texas Rangers couldn't knock Jeff Fassero out of the game. Leg cramps finally did.

Fassero pitched 7 1-3 shutout innings in 96-degree heat, and Edgar Martinez and Alex Rodriguez each drove in three runs as Seattle extended Texas' losing streak to a season-long six games with an 8-2 victory Friday night.

"He threw the ball well against a heck of a lineup," said Mariners manager Lou Piniella. "It was hot out there, he was sweating a lot, and he got a big knot in his calf."

Fassero (7-5), who had won only one of his previous eight starts, gave up only six hits as the Mariners won their third straight. Bothered by leg cramps since the fifth, he was pulled with one out in the eighth and a runner on first when he told Piniella he couldn't drive off his left leg anymore.

"I lost a lot of fluids and four or five pounds out there," Fassero said. "Then my leg started to cramp up and I couldn't push off anymore. I didn't want to take any chances."

In his last two starts, Fassero said he's done a better job of mixing his pitches, resulting in consecutive victories.

"I've been locating the fastball in and out and I'm not throwing any two off-speed pitches in a row the same," Fassero said. "After I was able to establish my pitches, then I was able to get them to chase some pitches."

The Rangers didn't score until the ninth, when Fernando Tatis completed a 4-for-4 night with an RBI single off Heathcliff Slocumb and Mark McLemore drew a bases-loaded walk from Bobby Ayala.

Texas has lost six in a row for the first time since June 18-23, 1997.

"The effort is there," manager Johnny Oates said. "In fact, maybe too much effort is there. These guys want to do so well, and it's just not happening for us right now. You can't see the light at the end of the tunnel, but you know it's there."

Seattle took a 2-0 lead in the first off John Burkett (4-9) on an RBI single by Martinez and David Segui's sacrifice fly.

The Mariners stretched their lead to 4-0 in the third when Ken Griffey Jr. singled and Martinez hit his 14th homer into the Rangers bullpen in right-center.

The Mariners made three early errors but the Rangers couldn't capitalize, leaving two runners on third and two on second in the first four innings. Seattle third baseman Russ Davis made two straight errors and Fassero threw a wild pitch in the fourth.

Rodriguez's RBI double in the fifth and run-scoring single in the seventh padded Seattle's advantage to 6-0. Griffey made it 7-0 with an RBI groundout in the seventh, and Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Burkett, who has only one win in his last nine starts, allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 6 1-3 innings.

"The first threinnings, his pitches were up a little bit," Oates said. "Against a lineup like this, you don't get away with too many mistakes."

Notes:

Rickey Cradle pinch hit for Griffey in the ninth and struck out. It was the first time this year Griffey was lifted for a pinch-hitter. Griffey's streak of four straight games with a homer was snapped.

Texas' Juan Gonzalez has gone six games without an RBI, matching his longest drought of the season.

Brett Hull, signed to a free agent contract by the NHL's Dallas Stars earlier in the day, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Stars and Rangers are both owned by Dallas businessman Tom Hicks.

In an attempt to shake his hitters out of a slump, Oates had the team skip batting practice Friday.

In the teams' only previous series this season, the Mariners lost all three games to the Rangers from May 19-21.