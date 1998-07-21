Searing Heat Grips Nation

Temperatures of more than 100 degrees continue to grip states from Texas to the Carolinas.

Since summer started, at least 113 people across the country have died from heat-related causes, including 43 illegal immigrants who suffered heat exhaustion or dehydration trying to cross the border from Mexico. The usual watering holes had dried up.

There is an economic toll that is adding up at the nation's farmlands too.

In Texas, they're being called on to conserve water. Watering lawns is a luxury no one can afford when the corn stalks are shriveled and the cattle are thirsty. Crop after crop across the South and Southwest is dying.

From Kansas to the Carolinas, the drought and heat have withered farmers' fields and farmers' finances.

"This cotton will produce about half a crop or less," farmer Bob Beakley said. "That will not cover the cost of production. It's kind of like working all year and never getting a paycheck."

Heat-related crop losses in Oklahoma could cost as much as $2 billion, and the governor there called on churchgoers to pray for rain.

In Texas triple-digit temperatures for the 15th straight day have left once fertile fields dry and dusty.

And in South Carolina, the secretary of agriculture Monday toured dried up soybean farms, deciding if this land too should be deemed a disaster area.

The heat is slowly slithering north. With the heat index, it was 105 degrees in Washington, D.C., Monday.

Many large citiesÂ—where there are a large concentration of rowhomes, which absorb heat and have poor ventilationÂ—are issuing urban heat advisories.

Most cities are also opening cooling centers to help cope with the heat. But with temperatures expected to continue to soar this week, relief for most parts of the country is not in the forecast.

