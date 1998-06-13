Schilling Ace's Cubs

With a nasty splitter and fastball, Philadelphia 's Curt Schilling didn't need much help.

But right fielder Bobby Abreu gave the Phillies ace a big lift in the second inning with a key defensive play, paving the way for his first win in six starts.

Abreu threw out Mark Grace at the plate and Schilling went on to combine with Mark Leiter on a five-hit shutout as the Phillies blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 Friday night.

Schilling (6-7) tied a season-high with 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits and two walks in seven innings. He raised his major league strikeout total to 156 and won for the first time since May 12.

Leiter pitched two innings of one-hit relief.

Despite his overpowering stuff, Schilling pointed to Abreu's throw in the second as the turning point.

Grace opened the second with a double. After Henry Rodriguez struck out, Jeff Blauser lined a single to right field. Abreu fielded the ball cleanly and threw a two-hop strike to Mike Lieberthal, who absorbed Grace's collision and made the tag.

"We won the game in the second inning with that play," said Schilling, who lowered his ERA to 2.59. "I felt after that play was made, we weren't going to lose."

In his last start, Schilling was plagued by Abreu's poor throw to the plate, which was up the third-base line and short-hopped Lieberthal and allowed Toronto's Carlos Delgado to score in the Blue Jays' 3-1 loss on Sunday.

"I had momentum going with the throw and I felt I had enough time to make a good throw," said Abreu, who tied Pittsburgh's Jose Guillen for the National League lead with his 10th outfield assist.

"The throw may have bounced twice, but anytime you can keep the throw down, you give the catcher a chance to make a play," Philadelphia manager Terry Francona said. "Lieberthal did a great job receiving the ball and taking the hit from Grace."

After that play, Schilling retired 16 of the next 19 hitters, including 10 by strikeout.

Schilling also benefited with some early run production, a rare occurrence in many of his 15 starts. The team has scored a total of 46 runs in those starts and had tallied a combined seven runs in his last four losses.

Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead off Chicago starter Kevin Tapani (8-4) in the first when Scott Rolen hit a two-out single and Brogna followed with his 12th homer. Brogna, who has 22 RBIs in his last 15 games, left the game in the sixth with an inflamed right shoulder.

The Phillies made it 3-0 in the second when Doug Glanville singled home Mark Lewis with two outs. Lewis opened the second with a double.

Philadelphia added its fourth run in the seventh on Kevin Jordan's RBI single.

Tapani (8-4) pitched seven innings allowing nine hits and four earned runs.

b>Notes: Schilling has struck out 10 or more in a game 38 times in his career and nine times this season. ... Schilling is on pace to become break the major league record for strikeouts in a season held by Nolan Ryan. After 15 starts, Ryan fanned 135 and finished with 383. Schilling has 156 through 15 starts. ... After this weekend's three-game set with the Phillies, the Cubs will return to Wrigley Field for a nine-game homestand. ... Rodriguez, who has 12 homers, is on pace to become the first left-handed Cubs outfielder to hit 30 homers since Rick Monday hit 32 in 1976. ... Phillies shortstop Desi Relaford was benched Friday night as a disciplinary action. In Wednesday's loss to Baltimore, Relaford didn't run hard on a long drive that ended up as a triple, but could have been a game-winning inside-the-park homer. ... Brogna is 6-for-11 with two homers and 10 RBIs against the Cubs this season. He is listed day-to-day with his shoulder injury.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed