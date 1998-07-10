Scams Often Target The Elderly

Irene Silverman, 82, has disappeared from her Manhattan townhouse mansion, and police now think she may have been the victim of a swindle - and possibly worse.

Jane King, manager of consumer affairs at American Association Of Retired Persons (AARP) joined CBS This Morning to discuss the prevalence of fraud targeting the elderly and what to watch for.

According to the AARP, 26 percent of the U.S. population is over 50. Here are the top scams against that age group, as identified by the AARP.

Prizes And Sweepstakes: These offers of phony prizes require payments first. For example, you might be notified that you have won a prize but need to send the taxes and surcharge in the form of cash.

These offers of phony prizes require payments first. For example, you might be notified that you have won a prize but need to send the taxes and surcharge in the form of cash. Advanced Fee Loans: Empty promises of personal business loans are targeted at people with financial problems. For a small fee, the company promises to take care of your credit problems. Once they have your money, they disappear.

Empty promises of personal business loans are targeted at people with financial problems. For a small fee, the company promises to take care of your credit problems. Once they have your money, they disappear. Work-At-Home Plans: These promise ways to get rich making jewelry or stuffing envelopes at home. But you must pay the start-up costs. Then the mail order returns never materialize.

These promise ways to get rich making jewelry or stuffing envelopes at home. But you must pay the start-up costs. Then the mail order returns never materialize. Pay-Per-Call Services: People are invited to call access information through 900 numbers. Only later do they realize how much these calls really cost - up to $10 per minute or more.

Scams against elderly come in so many different forms that the old adage is still the best advice: if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Never give out your bank account or credit card number to someone who has called you first. Get off the phone as fast as possible.

