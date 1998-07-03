Sampras Chases Borg's Legend

It's a Wimbledon tradition, just like strawberries and rain: Pete Sampras standing proudly on the Centre Court lawn, holding the most treasured trophy in tennis.

The

scene has become familiar in the 1990s, and Sampras hopes to repeat it Sunday. He'll bid for his fifth Wimbledon title in six years against big-serving Goran Ivanisevic.

"This place over the years has brought out the best in me," Sampras said. "It's been treating me pretty well."

History is always in the air at the All England Club, and that will be the case Sunday. With a victory, Sampras would match Bjorn Borg's modern men's singles record of five Wimbledon titles, which the Swede won consecutively in 1976-80.

H.L. Doherty also won five times in the first decade of this century. W.C. Renshaw holds the record with seven titles, all in the 1880s.

A win would give Sampras 11 Grand Slam titles, tying him with Borg and Rod Laver for second place on the all-time list. Roy Emerson holds the men's record with 12 titles.

A victory by the 26-year-old Sampras also would strengthen the argument that he's the greatest player of all time.

"Sampras is our Michael Jordan at this point," said three-time Wimbledon champion and TV commentator John McEnroe.

London bookmakers list sampras as a 1-3 favorite, in part because he's 4-0 in Wimbledon inals and 26-1 on Centre Court, with the only loss in the 1996 quarterfinals to eventual champion Richard Krajicek.

But Ivanisevic poses a threat because of his thundering left-handed serve. Both players have topped 132 mph during the fortnight, and as in any match between big servers on grass, the final could be decided by just a handful of points.

"You're going to have to ride the wave with Goran," Sampras said. "He's going to hit his aces. He's going to hit his double-faults."

Ivanisevic, a Wimbledon runner-up in 1992 and 1994, survived a 15-13 fifth set against Krajicek in the semifinals.

"I don't think he's going to win," Krajicek said. "There were a few holes in his game. He's playing good, but I don't think Pete would let him get away with what he got away with against me."

The 26-year-old Ivanisevic's quick temper has always been blamed for his failure to win a Grand Slam. The Croatian's poise was tested in the semifinals, when he blew a two-set lead and failed to convert a pair of match points.

McEnroe -- and most everyone else -- expected Ivanisevic to fold at that point.

"You say, 'Forget about it. Here's Mr. Mental Midget. He's gone,"' McEnroe said. "That's been his knock in the past."

Instead, Ivanisevic rallied from a break down in the epic fifth set to earn a shot at Sampras.

Ivanisevic trails the series 10-6 and has won only one of the past eight meetings, but they haven't met since 1996. They've played twice at Wimbledon, with Sampras winning in straight sets in the 1994 final and in five sets in the 1995 semifinals.

Sunday, Ivanisevic said, may be different as Saturday was for Jana Novotna. A two-time loser in the women's finals, she finally became a champion by beating Nathalie Tauziat 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

"Pete has just maybe a slight advantage in that he knows how it is to feel that victory," Ivanisevic said. "You know, he was holding the trophy four times. But I think we're both going to be a little nervous, and I think this year I have the best chance."

Both finalists are best on grass, and the return to Wimbledon has helped them shake long slumps. Ivanisevic, a former top-five player now ranked 25th, had won only one match in his previous five Grand Slams. He began the tournament a 20-1 longshot to win the title.

Sampras entered as the favorite, even though he had failed to reach the semifinals in the past three majors. This year Sampras' results have been so far below par that if he loses Sunday, he'll drop to No. 2 in the rankings behind Marcelo Rios.

But although Sampras spoke recently about how badly he needs a vacation, Wimbledon has erased any doubts regarding his motivation.

"It would be nice to win every week, but I'm not going to," he said. "I'm going to have my bad days. But I've been pretty consistent since I've been here at Wimbledon, and I certainly hope I can do it one more time." P>A 10-2 record in Grand Slam finals suggests that Sampras is at his best in pressure situations. But he was uncharacteristically testy during a semifinal victory over Tim Henman, complaining to the chair umpire and tossing a broken racket into the stands.

"I was very intense," Sampras said. "You have to be at this level, and at this stage in the tournament."

He knows what's at stake, even without looking at the record book.

