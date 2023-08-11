FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed by federal judge for alleged witness tampering

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had his bail revoked and was sent to jail Friday by a federal judge in New York after prosecutors alleged he was trying to influence witnesses in his fraud case. U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Bankman-Fried reached out twice to witnesses, and ordered him remanded to a federal detention center.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the U.S. federal court in New York on February 16, 2023. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated.