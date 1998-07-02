Saluting The Stars And Stripes

You may not reliaze it, but we're right in the middle ofseason. That's right,as inIt's a 21-day stretch from Flag Day, June 14th, right up to and including the 4th of July, Independence Day.

A little-known law was passed in 1975, in which Congress declared that we, that all Americans, should "celebrate and honor" ourselves and our country in appropriate "public gatherings and activities" and in taking positive actions. We should display the flag, Congress declared, and we should encourage -- teach -- younger generations to understand and appreciate our Constitutional system.

That's an appealing idea, not just because it's a demonstration of loyalty but also because it's paying tribute to the good old Red, White, and Blue, our very own Stars and Stripes.

The American flag is a symbol. As such, it means different things to different people. The flag can represent almost any aspect of America, depending on who we are, and depending on what we believe America really is -- or isn't.

Since childhood, we've been taught about our flag. We read poems in school, put our hands over our hearts during the Pledge of Allegiance, hoist the Flag or lower it while someone plays a trumpet. We study its history, and look at pictures of it raised proudly in war and in peace.

When veterans, police, and firefighters die, their coffins are draped with a flag, which is then given to their families. It's a gesture symbolic of sorrow and of service -- the flag specially folded in the shape of a triangle, with the stars facing front and stripes partially covered or almost tucked away.

Our flag is a symbol created out of the whole cloth of independent spirit: sovreignty, dignity, humanity, prosperity, however it was defined. Away from oppression and tyranny. The ideas represented by our flag have been worth fighting for, dying for -- always worth living for, and always hoping for the opportunity to be free, to be better, and to do better.

That flag of ours. We have seen it taken for granted, torn, burned, ridiculed, even ignored. But through it all, no matter what we do, the flag -- the Red White and Blue, the Stars and Stripes -- it never leaves us. It flies over us and stands beside us. Thank goodness.

Something to think about, this Fourth of July weekend.

Reported by Dan Rather

©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved