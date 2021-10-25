Trader Joe's salami snacks linked to 8-state salmonella outbreak

Federal health officials are urging Americans not to eat a specific brand of salami snacks mostly sold at Trader's Joe's amid an outbreak of salmonella that has sickened 20 people in eight states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged consumers to throw away Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with any best-by date.

The agency also urged people to wash containers and counters that may have come into contact with the cured-meat product, which may also be found at stores across the U.S. other than Trader Joe's.

Most of those reported ill in the outbreak are younger than 18 years old. While a majority recover without treatment, children younger than 5 and adults over 65 are more likely to get very sick from salmonella, the CDC stated Saturday in its alert.

Those stricken include three hospitalizations, with no deaths reported, according to the CDC.

The true number of sick people is likely higher than now known, and could involve additional states, the agency added.

The outbreak includes residents of California, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

On an annual basis, the bacteria causes about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S., the CDC estimates. Earlier this month, the CDC had warned consumers about another salmonella outbreak, with fresh onions identified as the source of infections across 37 states.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure, with the illness usually lasting from four to seven days.