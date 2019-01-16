How to watch New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams in NFC championship game

The NFL Playoffs are down to its final four teams. The New Orleans Saints (14-3) take on the Los Angeles Rams (14-3) in the NFC Championship game Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox. The winner advances to play winner of Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

How to watch the NFC Championship

Teams: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams



New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Date: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019



Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET



3:05 p.m. ET Where: New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome



New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome TV: Fox



Fox Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds

The Saints are favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57 points.

Preview

The Saints struggled to put away the Philadelphia Eagles, winning 20-17 in the Divisional Round. Drew Brees seemed shaky at times and needs one of the stellar performances we're used to seeing from him if they hope to beat this Rams team. Michael Thomas had a monster game, bringing in 12 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

In the regular season, the Saints defeated the Rams 45-35. The Saints defense has improved while the offense has somewhat slowed down after Brees' hot start to the season. This time around, the Rams will also have cornerback Aqib Talib, who missed the first eight games to injury.

While it might be a high-scoring game — with plenty of passing touchdowns — the Rams will need to lean on running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. When they defeated the Cowboys 30-22 in the Divisional Round, Gurley racked up 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts, while Anderson gained 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts.