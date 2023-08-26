Sacramento's Jaime Coffee becomes NFL's first female PA announcer at 49ers final preseason matchup Sacramento's Jaime Coffee becomes NFL's first female PA announcer at 49ers final preseason matchup 02:22

SACRAMENTO -- Jaime Coffee made history at the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Fans wouldn't have seen her on TV -- but those inside Levi's Stadium heard her voice.

Coffee is no stranger to shattering glass ceilings when it comes to sports broadcasting. Her feat at Friday's final preseason matchup for the Niners just marked another 'first' on her resume.

"I guess I'm not afraid of firsts. If you're gonna do something, do it big," said Coffee before the game.

She says she is the first female PA Announcer at an NFL game.

She was also part of the 49ers first ever all-female PA announcing team Friday.

"Wow, this is happening. This is real. This is a dream!" said Coffee.

By day, Coffee is the Director of Communications for California Highway Patrol.

"Jaime's journey is an inspiration to us all. From her passion for the game to her relentless dedication, she's shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations. As she steps into the announcer's booth, she's not just making calls- she's making history," said CHP in a statement.

In Jaime's time off from work, she's on the mic.

To list just a few of her broadcasting accomplishments, in 2017 she became the first woman to broadcast at a men's basketball NCAA tournament game.

In 2014, Coffee made history when she became the first woman to serve as PA Announcer in an NBA game for the Sacramento Kings.

"I'm thrilled to be given this opportunity," Coffee told reporters in 2014. "They asked me to be on standby, I showed up, and they're like, 'no other woman has done this before,'" said Coffee.

Years later, she's on the biggest stage yet.

Coffee calls it a dream come true.

"I hope that kids, little girls and boys who see this, I hope they realize this could happen to them," said Coffee.