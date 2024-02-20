What is Sacramento State's new Black Honors College and who qualifies?

SACRAMENTO — On the campus of Sacramento State University where diversity and inclusion matter, the newly created Black Honors College will soon emerge from the university library.

Ruth Williams is the staff director of the new college that is launching this fall. Her job is to ensure newly enrolled students receive the support they need to graduate.

"We are offering a number of scholarships to our students," Williams said. "We are working in tandem with university housing, so it's our goal to mitigate every single barrier that we can anticipate."

The announcement comes as the California State University system tries to boost Black student enrollment, retention and graduation rates.

"We are intentionally developing a curriculum that's going to be solid. It's going to be rigorous," said Dr. Boatamo Ati Mosupyoe, dean of the Black Honors College. "That's going to promote Black excellence."

Dr. Ati Mosupyoe said students need to see themselves in their learning.

"For African Americans, Black students, they need those role models," he said. "They need the possibilities."

Applicants must be incoming first-year students, have a 3.5 GPA or higher, and demonstrate an interest in Black history and culture. Seventy students from all racial and ethnic backgrounds will be selected.

Jonae White heard about the new college. Two years ago, she transferred from Riverside City College in Southern California.

"Sac State always highlights that there's diversity, so I decided to come here because I'm really into that," she said. "I love culture, so that's why I came."

While she doesn't meet the requirements for the first inaugural group, she's beaming with excitement just hearing about what the new college will mean for younger students.

"Having a program like this, even having a president that looks like me being around people that look like me, is very great," White said. "Diversity just keeps coming here. I really love it."

If you are interested in applying for the Black Honors College, here is a link to the application.