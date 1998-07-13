Russia, IMF Reach Bailout Accord

After weeks of negotiations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders have agreed on a $14.8 billion loan package to help stabilize Russia's financial markets, officials said Monday.

The tentative deal matches Russia's request for up to $15 billion to see it through the latest financial crisis. Millions of Russians have been pushed into poverty by the country's shrinking economy during the 1990s, and the infusion of cash is designed to ward off another big downturn.

"We are convinced that these resources will allow us to significantly strengthen the anti-crisis efforts of the government and will help to stabilize and strengthen the Russian economy," Russia's lead negotiator, Anatoly Chubais, said Monday.

The IMF will provide $12.5 billion, while the World Bank will chip in $1.7 billion and Japan will provide $600 million, Interfax reported. In Japan, where Russian Prime Minister Sergei Kiriyenko is visiting, the two countries put the Japanese loan at $800 million.

The IMF's board must formally approve the agreement, and a meeting is scheduled for July 20 in Washington, Chubais said.

The latest crisis comes as many Russian workers are receiving their salaries months late and labor unrest is on the rise. The Russian ruble also has been under threat of a devaluation, which would push up prices.

The loan should provide President Boris Yeltsin's government with some relief, if only temporarily.

"Without [the loan], it's impossible to bring the economy out of its tailspin," said Alexander Zhukov, head of the budget affairs committee in parliament. "[But] if the government doesn't take urgent, radical steps, it will soon run out of this money."

The money could help restore confidence in the stock and bond markets, which have taken heavy hits in recent months as foreign investors have abandoned Russia. The stock market index was up by almost 4 percent Monday on word of the agreement.

"This is good news, and the question is whether the excitement about the loan will [outweigh] the other problems," said Dmitri Kryukov, trader at Renaissance Capital brokerage in Moscow.

Economists note the loan does nothing to address such perennial problems as the government budget deficit and Russia's porous tax collection system.

There was no immediate word on what conditions the IMF would impose on Russia in exchange for the loan. The IMF often has been critical of Russia's inability to collect taxes, which leaves the government chronically short of cash.

The Yeltsin administration recently proposed more than 20 measures to stabilize the economy, most aimed at reforming the unwieldy tax system.

However, the Communists who lead parliament have balked at measures that would raise taxes. Parliament plans a special session Wednesday to further debate the measures.

Russia's latest financial crisis struck in May the result of a sharp drop in prices for oil exports, a wave of labor protests, and general uneasiness linked to the Asian financial crisis.

The stock market has lost more than half its value since the beginning of the year, and the Central Bank has been spending its hard-currency reserves to support the ruble, which is trading at about 6.2 to the U.S. dollar.

Written by Greg Myre