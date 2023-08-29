Roseville street named after fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee

Roseville gives special dedication to fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee Roseville gives special dedication to fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee 01:53

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville street is being named after U.S. Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee. It's a show of solidarity for the young woman who was killed serving this country.

Motorcycles accompanied a fire truck carrying Gee's family members as hundreds looked on.

"I can't believe the turnout here," Gee's grandfather Roger Bjerke said. "I still get choked up."

"It just means a lot," Gee's sister Misty Fuoco said. "It touches us deeply."

It was all part of a road-naming ceremony to honor Gee, a Roseville native who was killed during a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021 while evacuating refugees.

"We have a community gathered here today that stands in solidarity," said Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi.

Gee was a standout athletically and academically at Oakmont High School and beyond. Her last picture from the mission on social media was of her holding a child. It touched people around the world including veterans in the local Marine Corps league.

"I still can't get past the photo of her. It was so impressive," said Neva Kesselring, who attended Monday's ceremony.

"To me, it encapsulated everything we are. We are caring, dedicated, and brave and she embodies all of those qualities."

They never met Nicole, and neither did many in the crowd, including Aaron Armstrong, whose daughter is a Marine Corps drill instructor just like Gee.

"She went through the same recruit station as Nicole did when all this happened," Armstrong said. "It kind of hit our family."

The new road sign is a symbol of Nicole Gee's devotion to humanity, her commitment to excellence, and her indomitable spirit. It's a show of force and a final ride for a patriot who will not be forgotten.

"We miss her. We miss her a lot. We miss everything about her," Fuoco said. "But we'll see her when we're angels. That's right."