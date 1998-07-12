Rodzilla Slam Dunks Karl Malone

In the battle of the NBA stars going from slam dunks to body slams, Dennis Rodman claimed a victory over Karl Malone Sunday in a pay-per-view wrestling match dubbed

With

some outside help, Rodman and partner Hollywood Hulk Hogan prevailed when an unconscious Hogan "pinned" Malone's partner, Diamond Dallas Page.

Malone was in the process of celebrating what he thought was a victory after he slammed Rodman to the mat face first with a "Diamond Cutter," which is his partner's featured move.

The Chicago Bulls' Rodman found the outlet for his outrageousness: pro wrestling. And the match against the Utah Jazz's Malone Sunday was crazy.

The Bulls star, who likes to shock with his hairdos, tattoos and tutus, gave the crowd a show.

Just call him "Rodzilla" -- he's already got the attitude.

"Dennis dances to a different tune," said professional wrestling mainstay Hogan, who worked out daily with Rodman in preparation for the match. "This is a forum where he can achieve and perform to his utmost. Dennis can get into the ring and do what he does best."

It isn't the first time Rodman teamed with Hogan for a chance to thump on grown men and not get booted or fined for it. But this time he brought Malone into the fray.

Representatives for World Championship Wrestling, a subsidiary of Turner Broadasting System, Inc., planned to pay Malone and Rodman for the match, but they wouldn't say how much.

Rodman and Hogan teamed last July in Florida for Rodman's wrestling debut. And after Game 3 of the NBA Finals this year, the two paired for a World Championship Wrestling event in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Rodman skipped practice, was fined, and the Bulls went on to beat Malone and the Jazz for their sixth title.

"Malone," Hogan snarled, "the guy that already is a loser on and off the court."

Malone, who was partnered with pro wrestler Diamond Dallas Page, lived out his boyhood dream to "wrassle" with the big guys.

"Him and his little coward friend will get beat in the ring," Malone predicted earlier in the week of his rumble with Rodman.

Hogan said before the match the only plan of attack he and Rodman had for Malone and Page was to "romp and stomp them."

"We're going to go ahead and embarrass Mr. Clean Cut," Hogan said.

Malone, who weighs 254 pounds to Rodman's 248, said he wasn't worried about injury. He said the Jazz didn't agree with many of the things he likes to do, like riding motorcycles, but he has to live his own life. Besides, he didn't plan on getting hurt.

As for Rodman, he said he does whatever he wants.

And Hogan said wrestling allowed Rodman to be as bad as the crowd wanted him to be.

"I think he likes it a lot better," Hogan said, noting that if Rodman tires of criticism in the NBA, he always has a place in pro wrestling and could probably make more money doing it.

"It's not rocket science," Hogan said. "The wilder he is, the more T-shirts we sell."

