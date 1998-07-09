Rodriguez, Rangers Defeat A's

The Texas Rangers have relied on their bats for wins all season. On Thursday, they used their arms to defeat the Oakland Athletics

John Burkett pitched eight strong innings for his first win since June 6 and Ivan Rodriguez singled in the tie-breaking run in the ninth as the Rangers defeated the Athletics 4-1.

The Rangers lead the majors in hitting, but are not even among the upper half of AL teams in pitching.

"It's good to win a low-scoring ballgame. We haven't done that a lot," Texas manager Johnny Oates said. "That could be a confidence builder for us, that we were able to beat a very good pitcher."

Pinch-hitter Tom Goodwin led off the ninth with a single off reliever Bill Taylor (3-6). Goodwin stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Mike Macfarlane, who had entered the game at the start of the inning. Will Clark then walked.

Juan Gonzalez, who leads the majors with 101 RBIs, struck out. But Rodriguez slapped a ball up the middle that hit Taylor's heel and caromed past second baseman Bip Roberts into right field.

Rusty Greer followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1 and pinch-hitter Bill Haselman hit a sacrifice fly off Buddy Groom.

"You look at the results today, you could almost blame it on the three days off," said Oakland's Matt Stairs. "Both teams were sluggish."

The first eight innings were a pitching duel between Burkett and Kenny Rogers.

Burkett (5-9), who had lost his previous four decisions, allowed one run on four hits and struck out five. The only run he allowed came on Rickey Henderson's RBI bloop single in the sixth. John Wetteland pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Burkett came into the game with a 5.95 ERA, second highest among AL starters with more than 90 innings pitched this season. He has pitched well recently, and the Rangers hope Burkett and Darren Oliver are strong in the second half of the season.

In the first half, Aaron Sele (12 wins) and Rick Helling (11 wins) have been the Rangers' most effective starters.

"Hopefully, they'll stay on their game and some of us guys will chip in a little bit," Burkett said. "It's nice to go out there and win the first one after the break."

Rogers allowed one run on three hits and struck out five. The only run against him came on Mike Simms' homer leading off the third, his eighth of the season.

"I'm not disappointed at all, pitching that well against that caliber of a ballclub," Rogers said. "I don't mind solo shots at all, unless you've got to win 1-0."

Notes:

The Rangers are 43-16 this season when they score four runs or more. They're 6-23 when they score fewer than four runs.

Henderson's single in the first broke hi 0-for-27 drought leading off games.

Greer returned to the Rangers' lineup after missing the last five games before the All-Star break with a tight left rib muscle.

Center fielder Ryan Christenson missed the game for the A's with a pulled left hamstring, an injury that occurred last Sunday. He was listed as day-to-day.

Gonzalez, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and two groundouts, has no homers and just one RBI in 19 at-bats against the A's this season.

In the 1990s, the Rangers and A's are 53-53 against each other.