Rockies Top Padres; 4th Straight Win

The Colorado Rockies ran their winning streak to a season-high four games Monday night using familiar and not-so-familiar elements.

The familiar was the home run. Key performances by pinch-hitters were the rarities.

Greg Colbrunn hit a two-run, pinch-hit single in the sixth inning, one batter after pinch-hitter Kurt Abbott drew a bases-loaded walk, and the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-5.

"We had a couple of pinch-hitters produce three runs," Rockies manager Don Baylor said, "and we haven't been able to do that in a while. Abbott had a good at-bat, going from 0-2 in the count to drawing a walk, and that was his first at-bat in a while. Colby had a real good at-bat.

"It's nice to put together a little winning streak here, because this is the team we have to beat."

Colorado trails NL West-leading San Diego by 18 games.

Four Rockies -- Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker, Ellis Burks and Todd Helton -- hit solo home runs.

Tony Gwynn, in the midst of the longest slump of his career, did not start for the Padres. The eight-time NL batting champion pinch-hit in the eighth inning and flied out, making him 0-for-18.

Greg Vaughn had three-run double for San Diego, making it 4-1 in the third.

Bobby Jones (3-3) overcame wildness problems to get the win, going six innings and allowing five runs and five hits.

Colbrunn's clutch single keyed a three-run sixth as the Rockies took a 6-5 lead.

Walker led off with a double, Helton was hit by a pitch and Mike Lansing walked to load the bases. Abbott walked, forcing in a run and chasing Sterling Hitchcock (4-3).

Colbrunn then greeted reliever Donne Wall with a single to left. Wall retired Neifi Perez on a popup for the second out, walked Burks to again load the bases, but got the NL's leading hitter, Dante Bichette, to pop up to end the threat.

"I just tried to put the ball in play, maybe hit a fly ball and tie the ballgame up," Colbrunn said. "I was able to hit a live drive and a couple of runs scored."

Asked which Rockies team is the real one -- that one that struggled through the first half of the season and lost five in a row before the All-Star break, or the current team -- Colbrunn said, "I think this is the team everybody expected to see, and this is the team we expect to be."

Walker homered against Wall leading off the seventh. Neifi Perez had an RBI single off Roberto Ramirez in the eighth and Bichette added an RBI double off Brian Boehringer.

Padres manager Bruce Bochy said the Rockies "have shown some life since the break and have gotten hot. The Giants found that out over the weekend.

"Power got us. Home runs got us. And they turned walks into runs."

San Diego scored in the second when Vaughn walked, Jim Leyritz doubled and Ruben Rivera had an RBI groundout. Colorado countered in the bottom half on Helton's 14th homer, off Hitchcock.

Jones walked the bases loaded in the third and Vaughn cleared them with a double to the left-field corner.

Burks hit a solo homer, his 15th, in the Rockies' half. Castilla made it 4-3 with his 27th homer leading off the fourth.

Through five innings, Jones allowed only three hits -- all doubles. But he also issued four walks, and all four of those batters scored.

San Diego increased its lead to 5-3 in the sixth when Vaughn led off with a single, stole second and scored on Rivera's single.

Notes:

Charlie Reliford , scheduled to umpire at first base, was unavailable to work because of an illness in his family. Ed Montague moved from second to first, and the short-handed, three-man crew officiated without incident.

Gwynn's slump has dropped his average from .332 to .312.

The Padres' Quilvio Veras returned to the starting lineup after not starting the previous five games because of a sore right wrist.

Bichettextended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Padres swept a three-game series from the Rockies just before the All-Star break on July 3-5.