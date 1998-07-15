Rockies Fall To Padres 8-7

Wally Joyner continues to hit at Coors Field, and Ken Caminiti continues to hit no matter where he's playing.

Joyner,

Caminiti is hitting .453 with six homers and 15 RBI in his last 15 games, while Joyner improved to 27-for-54 (.500) in his career at Coors.

"I have done well here because there have been a lot of cheap hits," Joyner said. "It's not a big deal."

Joyner's two-run homer off Rockies starter Darryl Kile (6-12) helped the Padres build an 8-3 lead in what turned into a typically high-scoring game between the two teams. In 21 games at Coors Field, they have never combined for fewer than 10 runs.

"These guys, they scare me," said San Diego's Tony Gywnn. "You can be ahead and look like you are in control of game and a few pitches later it can be a tie or you can be dead."

Gwynn ended a career-worst 0-for-19 slump with a second-inning single and finished 1-for-5.

"All the hit did was get you guys off my back," he said. "I had been swinging the bat good and hit the ball good tonight."

Trevor Hoffman pitched the ninth for his 28th save this season and 36t straight dating to last year. He retired Vinny Castilla on a fly to the wall in center for the second out and has now converted 55 of his last 56 save chances.

"Vinny's ball was hit pretty good, and I had a pretty good pitch to hit," said rookie Todd Helton, who singled off Hoffman for his first four-hit game. "But he's a great closer. That's why he doesn't have a blown save this year."

The Rockies, who lost for only the second time in their last 12 home games, nearly erased a five-run deficit, scoring four runs with two outs in the fifth inning to chase Mark Langston.

Helton had a three-run homer in the inning and Kirk Manwaring had an RBI double before reliever Scott Sanders (1-0) struck out pinch-hitter John Vander Wal.

The Rockies put runners at second and third with two outs in the seventh, but Sanders got pinch-hitter Jeff Barry to fly to shallow left.

"When they're playing at home and get rolling in one direction, they don't seem to stop," Sanders said. "I was just trying to hold them right there, see if we could get to the ninth inning and get the ball to Trevor."

Joyner's two-run homer, his seventh, broke a 3-3 tie in the third. Steve Finley followed with a single and scored on Leyritz's homer.

Caminiti added a 425-foot shot into the second deck in right field in the fourth for his 16th homer.

Kile, pitching on three days' rest, gave up seven runs and eight hits as he failed to pitch into the sixth for only the second time in 21 starts.

"I felt fine," Kile said. "I warmed up great. I felt great. I just threw a lot of bad pitches. ... I felt I could have given a few more innings, but in this ballpark and with the way this team has been playing, you want to stop them right there."

Joyner gave the Padres a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the first.

Castilla countered in the bottom of the inning with a three-run homer, his 28th, off Langston, but San Diego quickly tied the game in the second on an RBI single by Quilvio Veras.

Notes

Colorado's Dante Bichette went 0-for-4 to end his 11-game hitting streak.

San Diego is 56-0 when tied or leading after eight innings.

Rockies pitcher Roger Bailey had his back examined Tuesday in Los Angeles. A doctor recommended a rehabilitation program. Bailey, who suffered whiplash in car accident during spring training, has been on the disabled list since the start of the season.