Deputy serving warrant shot at Rockford, Illinois hotel; suspect at large

A deputy assigned to a U.S. Marshal task force was shot Thursday morning while attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect at an extended stay hotel in Illinois, according to police in Rockford.

Rockford Police Lt. Andre Brass told reporters Floyd E. Brown, 45, of Springfield, is the suspect who fired on the deputy with a rifle and then fled in a car thought to be a light blue or silver Mercury Marquis. The deputy's condition is unknown, Brass said.

CBS Chicago believes the deputy is employed by McHenry County and was part of a task force of about 7 or 8 officials serving the warrant.

The ATF said Brown is believed to be an armed and dangerous fugitive. Brass said authorities believe Brown is still armed with the rifle.

Brass asked the community not to approach Brown if they see him, but to call authorities immediately. He said Brown is wanted on several warrants, but didn't know the nature of the warrants.