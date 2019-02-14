Air raid sirens wail in Tel Aviv after rocket launch from Gaza

Air raid sirens wailed late Thursday throughout Tel Aviv, Israel's densely populated commercial capital, after what military officials said were two rockets being launched from the Gaza Strip. It would be the first time that Tel Aviv has been targeted by rocket fire since a 2014 war against Gaza militants.

"No interceptions were made by aerial defense systems. No damage or injuries were reported," the officials said.

CBS News has confirmed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also Israel's defense minister, is holding an urgent security meeting with his military chief and other senior advisers in wake of the rocket launches.

In Gaza, there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction. The territory is home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed armed organization that also has a formidable rocket arsenal.

"The Hamas organization is the main organization in the Strip," chief military spokesman Brigadier-General Ronen Manelis told Israel Radio, according to the Reuters news agency. "It is responsible for what happens within the Strip and what emanates from it."

A post on social media apparently shows two rockets streaking through the night sky above Tel Aviv.