Update: Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian, who is then run over by robotaxi in San Francisco

A woman suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Francisco, which launched her into the path of a self-driving car Monday night, police said Tuesday.

First responders received a 911 call around 9:35 p.m. reporting a woman trapped underneath an autonomous vehicle on Fifth Street just south of Market Street.

According to Captain Justin Schorr of the San Francisco Fire Department, rescuers found the woman pinned beneath the left rear axle of the vehicle, which was unoccupied.

The controllers of the car, Cruise autonomous vehicles, were reached and able to disable the car remotely, Schorr said.

Rescuers were then "able to get the car up off her" and used the jaws of life to free her, but she had multiple traumatic injuries and was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is not known, Schorr said at 10:30 p.m.

San Francisco Police said early Tuesday a preliminary investigation determined the woman was first hit by a hit-and-run driver into the path of the Cruise vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was being sought.

In a statement from Cruise Tuesday, the company said, "A human-driven vehicle struck a vehicle while traveling in a vehicle immediately to the left of a Cruise AV. The initial impact was severe and launched the pedestrian directly in front of the AV. The AV then braked aggressively to minimize the impact. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and at the request of the police, the AV was kept in place. Our heartfelt concern and focus is the well-being of the person who was injured and we are actively working with police to help identify the responsible driver."