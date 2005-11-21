Road To Ruin Diary, Day Six

On The Road To St. Louis —

As you'll see on my Web-exclusive video blog, I was food PUNK'd in Little Rock, Ark. We were at Bill Clinton's favorite hangout where they served up obesity on a plate — fries, fried shrimp, steak, cheeseburgers and hot tamales.

I picked at the hot tamales — determined not to touch the fried food — and they seemed to taste OK. Not so unhealthy I thought, so I ate a whole one. I had never had one before — only to find out from Debra, the manager, that these things are cooked in animal fat and have 45 grams of fat!

I was stunned, horrified and everyone at the table — Craig (the French fry seducer), Jack and Mark (piggies), Tom Piccolo (who thinks his diet is healthy because he exercises) and Karen who keeps rolling her eyes at me and withholding what she is really thinking because she has four more days with me — they all loved, loved, LOVED the fact that I was officially off my healthy-food high horse! They were vicious!!

Later that night, Karen took it a step further. She and I got into our jammies and went to my room to order four pieces of apple pie!! I had lost my strength. The hot tamale mishap had sent me on a downward spiral. I was unable to control myself and ate two pieces in less than five minutes — devastating! All thanks to Karen!!

I realize how hard this is going to be. It's Monday now and I have been back on a healthy diet all weekend but I realize just how challenging this is going to be.

On Saturday we got to St Louis and I went to have lunch at the Westin Hotel. I couldn't find anything healthy on the menu. I was tired and a bit stressed. Finally I found a tomato and spinach boursin sandwich. I thought that sounded safe. When I got it the bread was grilled with butter with mayo spread on it. It had two huge slices of cheese and then two slivers of tomato and one spinach leaf. I told the waiter to tell the manager that they need a healthier menu, paid and left without lunch.

I went to my room and ended up eating salty smoked almonds for lunch from my room, which is not a healthy lunch but I was starved!

Bill Clinton made some great points. How do we get the entire restaurant industry to make their menus healthy? The national appetite for healthy low-fat food must change. And restaurants have to offer this food. If they had veggie smoothies on the menu — like the one Tonya Zavata made for me on Thursday for the raw food diet story — I definitely would have paid good money for it!

Clinton also pointed out that you don't have to be obese to be unhealthy. He says many people are "superficially fit" but still eating a bad diet. That's me. Superficially fit and as a working, traveling mother, it is a huge challenge to be truly fit.

I realize after I had kids that the stress of trying to be a good mother and keep up in this tremendously stressful and competitive industry, that food became my stress outlet.

My relationship with food must change. For me and my kids! I need to teach by example so my girls don't adopt the same unhealthy tendencies.

Along the way, so many people have told me that part of the problem is financial — that they don't have the money to really eat well. I would add to that stress and also the desire to have a "piece of the pie" in life.

Overworked, underpaid parents across the country who are stressed and just want their family to have some enjoyment — they call Dominoes Pizza or go to McDonald's. It's cheap, it's fast and everyone loves it.

We need to make eating healthy a cost-effective, fast, fun thing to do as a family. In St. Louis we were at Sweet Tomatoes, a huge salad bar.

More expensive than fast food — about 8 dollars a meal — but it was so fun and so delicious I would definitely take my girls there to introduce them to fun, fresh, colorful healthy foods. Cheers to Sweet Tomatoes!! Need one in N.Y.!!

When I get home, the challenge will be to bring all this knowledge into my family lifestyle. With me working, it will be hard, but after the health crisis that I have seen with my own eyes out here in America, I know their health and their future depends on it. I simply can't live like I have before this trip anymore. And it would be hypocritical. No doubt I will fall off the wagon.

But come on America, If I can do this, you can too! Tonight we are interviewing a man on a calorie restricted diet. And before you pass him off as a nut, take a look at what he has been able to do to his cholesterol level, body fat, the health of his arteries. Doctors say he has the health of a teenager — and some believe his diet will extend his life by decades. We all can learn from him.