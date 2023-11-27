Riverside's School for the Deaf football team wins consecutive state titles

Riverside's School for the Deaf captures second state football title Riverside's School for the Deaf captures second state football title 02:10

Despite several seniors graduating last year, the California School for the Deaf in Riverside rallied to capture their second consecutive CIF championship for Division 1 over the weekend.

"Last year, we had a lot of seniors that graduated," junior quarterback Kaden Adams said in sign language. "This is a brand new team, but champions with both of those teams is pretty amazing."

After their historic run last year, the electric team had several players step up, like freshman Kai Davis, step up after nine seniors graduated.

"A lot of hearing people think we can't do anything," Davis said. "They look down on us ... They really think badly about us. Now, we've proved everyone wrong."

For head coach Keith Adams, the victory is much more symbolic than the shiny plaque they got for being back-to-back champs.

"Our players know out in the real world, things aren't going to be easy for them," said Adams. "They're going to have to work hard to get what they want. On the field, have them work and hard and get what they want."

The expanding winning record is inspiring all students at the school to dream big.

"Anyone with big dreams, it all starts with small steps," head coach Keith Adams. "You can't dream something huge without the work. You got to go through the journey and get to the endpoint."