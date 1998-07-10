Ripken To O's: Keep Robbie, Raffy

Cal Ripken has been with the Baltimore Orioles long enough to vividly remember the times when the team went through lean seasons known as

Now, at age 37, he has no desire to endure another one of those stretches. So Ripken has made no secret of his desire to see the Orioles attempt to keep second baseman Roberto Alomar and first baseman Rafael Palmeiro rather than deal them away before the July 31 trade deadline.

That's seems to be the direction the Orioles are taking, now that their chances of making the playoffs this season are remote.

"It's a very unsettling time for me," Ripken said. "I thought that, heading onto the sunset of my career, I had already endured the rebuilding process.

"There are a lot of things you have to consider as owner or general manager, but I would never let those guys get away. Who better can you get at second base? Who better can you get at first base?"

Orioles manager Ray Miller said Friday that he would also love to have Alomar and Palmeiro back next year. But the problem is that it will take big money to retain their services, and if Baltimore doesn't trade them away, the team risks losing the players without getting any compensation other than draft picks.

"We don't want to trade Robbie. But we could lose him, and we'd like to get something of value in return," assistant general manager Kevin Malone said.

The Orioles announced Friday that they have signed 6-foot-6 outfielder Rick Elder, their top pick in the June draft.

Elder, who graduated from high school in June, hit .516 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 93 at-bats with Sprayberry High in Georgia. He will report to the Orioles' Gulf Coast League team in Sarasota, Fla. on Sunday.

"Rick is a big, strong kid with tremendous potential," said Gary Nickels, Baltimore's director of scouting. "We believe he will adjust well to playing in the professional ranks."

The Orioles have signed 21 of their 51 picks from this year's draft.

