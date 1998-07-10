Ripken, Orioles Top Red Sox 3-2

It would be nice if the Baltimore Orioles could put their first 88 games completely behind them and start the second half of the season anew.

Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way in the major leagues.

The Orioles returned from the All-Star break by beating the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Thursday night.

Cal Ripken 's tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning provided Baltimore with only its second win in 13 games since June 22 and improved the Orioles' record to 39-50 -- a whopping 141/2 games behind Boston in the wild-card race.

So, despite the win, the Orioles still face the task of trying to bounce back from a dismal first half in which they had losing streaks of nine and eight games.

"You have to learn from what happened in the first half and focus on the second half being a whole new season," Ripken said. "If you do that, maybe you can put a run together and maybe in a month re-evaluate where you are."

Roberto Alomar and Mike Bordick homered for the Orioles, who entered the All-Star break having lost three straight and 11 of 12. Alomar was the MVP of the All-Star game and Ripken drove in two runs.

John Valentin and Darren Bragg had solo homers for Boston, which wavying to move 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.

"The first game after the All-Star break, you don't know what's going to happen," Boston's Mo Vaughn said. "You can go back out and put your feet on the ground or you can take three days off and you should have had 10 days. So I think tomorrow we'll come out and get in the rhythm."

Eric Davis opened the eighth with a double to right off Jim Corsi (2-1), hustling into second base an instant before the throw from Bragg arrived. He then went to third on a fly ball and, after Joe Carter lined out and B.J. Surhoff received an intentional walk, Ripken blooped a single to center.

Ripken was not surprised or angered that Boston walked Surhoff to get to him.

"I don't take it as an insult or anything," he said. "I look at it as normal baseball strategy. B.J.'s been a hot RBI guy for us and the matchup really calls for Corsi against me."

Jesse Orsoco (2-1), who pitched a perfect eighth in relief of Mike Mussina, gave up a leadoff single in the ninth to Valentin before Armando Benitez retired the side for his 10th save.

"It was a nice win for all of us," manager Ray Miller said.

Mussina gave up two runs on five hits -- three doubles and two homers -- in seven innings. He walked three and struck out five.

"Moose wasn't as sharp as I've ever seen him, but he pitched a great game for us and kept us in there," Miller said.

Boston starter Bret Saberhagen, vying for his 11th win of the season, allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks in five innings. He threw 102 pitches.

"It seemed he got better as the game went along," Boston manager Jimy Williams said.

Alomar got the Orioles started by hitting Saberhagen's fourth pitch over the right-field wall to snap a 7-for-47 slump. It was the third time Alomar opened a game with a homer and the first since September 1990 when he was with San Diego.

Bordick led off the third with his sixth homer, the first since May 14, to end an 0-for-13 skid. Baltimore then loaded the bases with one out before Carter hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Valentin made it 2-1 in the fourth with his 11th home run, and Bragg tied it one inning later by driving Mussina's pitch over the left-field wall.

Notes

Baltimore pitcher Scott Kamieniecki, sidelined since May 23 by a stiff neck, allowed three runs in three innings in a rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Bowie against New Britain.

Bragg was 1-for-10 lifetime against Mussina before going 2-for-4 with a double and homer.

It was only the 15th time in 34 games that Baltimore starter went at least six innings.