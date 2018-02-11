4 charged after brutal attack on correction officer at Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- A correction officer at Rikers Island was recovering from a spinal fracture Sunday after authorities say several inmates beat him in a possible planned gang attack, CBS New York reports. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when Elias Husamudeen of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association tells CBS News Radio's 1010 WINS one inmate hit the 39-year-old officer before others jumped in, knocking him unconscious.

"The inmate was heard over the phone saying that he was going to knock out the corrections officer, so obviously it happened and they did it and now the officer is in the hospital," Husamudeen said.

As 1010 WINS reported, the attackers are said to be members of the Bloods and all of them were housed in a special unit for inmates 21 and younger who act out.

Four inmates were charged Sunday in connection with the incident. Steven Espinal, Devin Burns, Nazeem Francis and Samson Walston were charged with multiple counts of gang assault, obstruction of government administration and harassment, authorities said.

City Spokesman Eric Phillips said Mayor Bill de Blasio has spoken with the injured officer, who remains hospitalized.