Reuters Buying Fund Business

Reuters Holdings PLC is buying the mutual fund information business of Lipper Analytical Services Inc., a major provider of data on the $7 trillion worldwide fund industry.

Reuters, the British news and financial information service, would not disclose the purchase price in announcing the deal Thursday. Reuters plans to keep the Lipper Analytical name, which will be attached to all of its expanded fund information offerings.

Privately held Lipper Analytical, founded in 1973, is a pioneer in the field of providing fund performance data to news outlets and investment companies. Demand for such information is booming as growth in 401(k) retirement plans and other mutual funds have helped fuel the bull market on Wall Street.

"Whatever the stock markets may do, the managed fund industry is only really starting its growth," said Simon Thomson, currently Reuters' marketing director for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, who will become chief executive of Lipper Analytical.

Founder A. Michael Lipper will remain chairman of his company, which will retain its headquarters in Summit, N.J. The company, whose rivals include Morningstar Inc. and Standard & Poor's, now has 300 people working in Summit, New York, Denver, London and Hong Kong.

Reuters, the world's biggest provider of financial data, has recently announced several acquisitions in fund information services in Europe and the United States, which will all be merged into its new Lipper Analytical division. Reuters also is seeking fund information businesses in Asia.

Michael Lipper said the mutual fund business has grown from about $54 billion when his company was founded 25 years ago. But Lipper said he expects that figure to grow to $30 trillion over the next decade, and he realized a few years ago that he would need a partner to keep pace.

"It was more important for us to ... come to the recognition that the growth that we perceived in the fund business was going to outstrip our capability to service it well," he said.

Lipper Analytical has other businesses, including an investment advisory division and a consulting unit, that are not included in the sale.

Lipper Analytical is a primary source for fund performance data for The Associated Press and other providers of mutual fund tables.

