Report: CuJo To Deal With Rangers

The New York Post is reporting the Rangers will likely announce the signing of Joseph to a four-year contract worth approximately $22 million perhaps as early as Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Richter has played his entire nine-year NHL career with the Rangers, but has been unable to reach a contract agreement with the team. As an unrestricted free agent, Richter was left unprotected in the expansion draft and claimed by Nashville, but only for the purpose of collecting a compensatory draft pick.

After July 1, Richter had the right to negotiate with any team and the Rangers offered him a five-year contract worth more than $27 million. But Richter's agent, Herb Pinder, elected not to accept the offer in the hopes of receiving a higher bid from the Philadelphia Flyers. Since Richter was born and raised in Philadelphia, it was believed the Flyers would offer Richter a contract for more than $30 million.

But July 7, the Flyers signed free agent goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck to a two-year contract worth a guaranteed $8.5 million with an option for a third season. With the Flyers out of the running for Richter, the Rangers then pulled their five-year offer off the table and made a three-year, $15 million proposal.

While Pinder did not respond to the revised offer, the Rangers started to seriously pursue Joseph. After a weekend of negotiations between Smith and Joseph's agent, Don Meehan, it appears the two sides are closing in on a deal.

The 31-year-old Joseph had better statistics than Richter during the 1997-98 seaon and excelled for the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs.

Joseph was 29-31-9 with a 2.63 goals-against and eight shutouts in 71 games last season. But in the postseason, Joseph had three shutouts and helped the Oilers rally from a 3-1 deficit to upset heavily favored Colorado in seven games in the opening round. The Oilers lost to Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals.

Richter helped the Rangers end a 54-year championship drought with a Stanley Cup title in 1994 and backstopped the United States to an upset at the World Cup of Hockey in 1996.

But last season, Richter had a dismal outing at the Nagano Olympics and was just 21-31-15 with a 2.66 goals-against average for New York, which missed the playoffs despite a $44 million payroll.

