Reds Top Cards Despite Trades

Even as they win, the Cincinnati Reds keep unraveling.

The Reds got their eighth win in nine games Saturday with a ninth-inning rally, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Then they traded closer Jeff Shaw and wondered who would be the next to go.

That's not all. It wasn't until they were done celebrating that Bret Boone learned his bases-loaded single in the ninth wasn't a single at all Willie Greene had failed to touch second base, turning it into a game-winning fielder's choice

With all that's swirling around them, the Reds don't know how they've been able to play so well lately.

"Guys are joking that if you pitch well, you might be the next one to go," said Barry Larkin, who is likely to be traded this month. "It's been tough."

Larkin removed the small "C" designating him as team captain from his uniform for Saturday's game, but kept the title. It was a tribute to utility player Lenny Harris, who was traded to the New York Mets a day earlier.

Larkin scored the winning run after he drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Rick Croushore (0-1) and stole second. Eddie Taubensee bunted for a single and Greene was intentionally walked to bring up Boone, who hit a grounder up the middle to give the Reds their eighth straight win on the Fourth of July.

"I threw a screwball to Boone and he hit it up the middle like he should have," Croushore said. "I just didn't get my glove down fast enough."

The trade took the edge off the win and confirmed that the Reds

stuck in last in the NL Central are willing to trade any veteran for prospects.

"We've seen the handwriting on the wall since spring training," Boone said.

Danny Graves (2-0), projected as the team's eventual closer now that Shaw is gone, got the final out to send the Cardinals to their ninth loss in 11 games.

Mark McGwire walked three times and went 0-for-2 on a pair of grounders, leaving him tied with Reggie Jackson for most homers before the All-Star break with 37.

Brian Jordan hit a two-run homer in the first inning, his 15th, and the game settled into a one-run-at-a-time pace. The Cardinals scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings, and the Reds scored a run in four consecutive innings to leave it tied 4-4 after five innings.

Shoddy defense led to two of Cincinnati's four runs off Kent Bottenfield, who lasted 5 2-3 innings. Second baseman Delino Deshields and shortstop Luis Ordaz each dropped a throw at second base while trying to turn a double play, setting up unearned runs in the third and fifth innings.

Reds starter Steve Parris got McGwire on two ground balls and walked him in his first three plate appearances. John Hudek walked him in the seventh, when the Cardinals loaded the bases without scoring.

The Reds also walked McGwire intentionally in the ninth inning with two out and none on, drawing loud boos from the crowd of 26,200. McGwire leads the majors with 87 walks.

Rick Krivda and Hudek walked three in the seventh, but Gary Gaetti flew out on a full-count pitch to end the threat. The Cardinals also left the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a 6-3 loss Friday night.

About 10,000 fans showed up to watch McGwire take batting practice. He hit the ball out on 10 of his 23 swings, including one drive that landed in the upper section of seats in the upper deck down the left field line. It went an estimated 449 feet.

Notes: The longest estimated homer at the stadium was Eric Anthony's 465-foot drive in 1995. ... In his first two regular-season games in Cincinnati, McGwire is 0-for-3 with four walks. He also has been hit by a pitch. ... Parris got a painful surprise in the fifth inning, when Ray Lankford broke his bat on a swing. The head of the bat flew towards the mound and hit Parris on the left leg while he watched the ball land in the stands. Parris went down, but stayed in the game after a couple practice throws. ... Reds left fielder Dmitri Young missed a fifth straight game with strained muscles in his left side.

