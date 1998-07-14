Rangers Welcome Back Richter

After much negotiation and speculation, goalie Mike Richter will remain with the New York Rangers , the Associated Press has learned.

The team finally reached agreement late Tuesday with its goalie, who has played only with the Rangers in nine NHL seasons, according to a source within the organization familiar with negotiations.

Just two days ago, it appeared Richter would be playing elsewhere as the Rangers looked to close negotiations with free-agent goalie Curtis Joseph. But those talks hit a snag when Joseph's agent, Don Meehan, said he had an offer for more money from another team.

Richter, who had expressed a desire to remain with New York, will reportedly get a four-year deal worth between $5.4 million and $5.5 million a year.

Rangers spokesman Rob Koch said the team planned a news conference Wednesday, but he declined to specify the subject.

After John Vanbiesbrouck signed a three-year, $11 million free-agent deal last week with the Philadelphia Flyers, Richter lost some leverage as a free agent.

Richter, who will turn 32 in September, wasn't protected by the Rangers in the June 26 expansion draft and he was selected by Nashville. On July 1, Richter became an unrestricted free agent and was free to negotiate with any NHL team.

Richter did not negotiate during the season and, along with agent Herb Pinder, may have overestimated his worth in the free-agent market.

Richter, who recently rejected a three-year, $15 million deal and a five-year, $27 million offer by the Rangers, was 21-31-15 with a 2.66 goals-against average last season.

He won a place in Rangers history as the goalie who helped New York win the Stanley Cup in 1994, the team's first in 54 years. In those playoffs, Richter went 16-7 with a 2.07 GAA.

A second-round pick, 28th overall, in the 1985 entry draft, Richter first played with the Rangers in the 1989 playoffs. H split time with Vanbiesbrouck the next four seasons, and was protected by New York in the 1993 expansion draft. Vanbiesbrouck was chosen by Florida and took it to the 1996 Stanley Cup finals.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved