Rangers Sign Free-Agent MacLean

The New York Rangers signed free-agent right wing John MacLean Thursday in an attempt to boost their struggling offense.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although MacLean reportedly was offered a $5 million, two-year deal by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Los Angeles Kings were also interested in MacLean.

The Rangers scored just 197 goals last season, fifth-worst in the league, as they finished out of the playoffs for the first time in five years.

MacLean, who was traded last December from New Jersey to San Jose, had 16 goals and 27 assists last season. MacLean, originally drafted by New Jersey in 1983, has 360 career goals and 373 assists, in his 15-year career.

MacLean's scoring will be welcomed by a Rangers' team that got little consistent offense from players other than Wayne Gretzky, who finished tied for third in the league scoring race, and Pat LaFontaine, the team's leading goal-scorer before he was sidelined by a concussion late in the season.

MacLean, a 6-foot, 200-pound forward, has scored 20 or more goals in a season 10 times, has six career hat tricks and led the Devils in goals five times. He is New Jersey's career leader in games, goals and assists.

MacLean's career highlights include playing in NHL All-Star games in 1989 and 1991, playing for Team Canada at the 1989 World Championships and the 1984 World Junior Championships, and being named to the Memorial Cup of the Canadian Major Junior Hockey Championship All-Star Team in 1982-83.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved