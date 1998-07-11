Rangers Roll Into 1st In AL West

Winning their fifth straight was nice. Retaking first place in the AL West was a bonus. The thing that really pleased the Texas Rangers about Saturday's victory, though, was the way it happened.

The

Rangers were down to their last strike when Luis Alicea lined a three-run double off the right-center wall as Texas beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 -- the third straight game the Rangers won in the ninth inning.

"It's wonderful. It's shades of what we were doing earlier in the year," said John Wetteland, who got his third save in as many games since the All-Star break. "To win close ones like this is real important."

The Rangers loaded the bases against Mike Fetters (1-3) on a one-out single, a walk and an error by first baseman Brian Lesher, who entered the game a half-inning earlier.

Fetters got Kevin Elster to line to short for the second out, but Alicea slammed a 3-2 pitch off the top of the wall. Left-fielder Rickey Henderson then dropped an easy fly ball by Tom Goodwin, allowing the Rangers' fourth run to score.

Lesher, a converted outfielder, had been called up from the minors before the game. He came into the game in the eighth as a pinch-runner for first baseman Jason Giambi.

"I just took my eye off the ball, mybe tried to rush it, and bad things happen when you try to rush," Lesher said of the routine grounder that could have started a game-ending double play. "That game could have been over right there."

The Rangers broke ties in the ninth inning to beat the A's Thursday and Friday, defeating closer Bill Taylor both games. This time, it was Fetters who couldn't hold Texas.

The A's failed to win a game in which they led going into the ninth inning for the first time in 35 such situations this season.

"The last three games are games we should have, could have, won. But something went wrong at the end," Fetters said. "It's tough enough to get three outs in the major leagues, but when you give them four or five it's almost impossible."

The victory moved the Rangers back into first place, a half-game in front of the Anaheim Angels, who lost 2-0 at Seattle. They've won five straight despite struggling at the plate.

"Sometimes you're going to get shut down. To be able to come back like that is big," said Alicea, who was booed loudly throughout the game because of a hard slide into home plate the night before.

Xavier Hernandez (4-1) got one out in the eighth for the victory. Wetteland pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Texas starter Aaron Sele, who was seeking to become the AL's first 13-game winner, allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six in 7 2-3 innings. He has allowed only one homer in his last seven starts.

Matt Stairs had a two-run single in the third for the Athletics, who have lost all three of their games since the All-Star break. They went 0-5 after the break last season.

A's starter Blake Stein pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking three. Stein had a 10.54 ERA while going 0-2 in his previous three starts.

Stein, making his 11th major league start, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by striking out Ivan Rodriguez on a called third strike that Rodriguez disputed and then getting Lee Stevens to ground out on a tough play by shortstop Miguel Tejada up the middle.

Tejada, a rookie, made another acrobatic play in the eighth. With a runner on first and no outs, he grabbed a one-hop smash by pinch-hitter Roberto Kelly and threw to second from his back to start a double play.

Juan Gonzalez, who had 101 RBIs at the All-Star break, went 1-fo-3 Saturday and is 2-for-11 in three games since the break with no RBIs.

Notes

Stairs also had singled in the first to break an 0-for-12 drought that matched his worst slump of the season. He singled again in the eighth.

The A's recalled Lesher from Triple-A Edmonton before the game and optioned right-hander Steve Connelly to the Pacific Coast League team.

The Rangers have scored four or fewer runs in seven of their last 10 games.

Roberts has at least one hit in all 10 games he has started since joining Oakland in a trade with Detroit June 23.