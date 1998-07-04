Ramirez Leads Indians Over Royals

-- Manny Ramirez knows how to make his boss look good.

A few hours after Cleveland manager Mike Hargrove named him as an injury replacement to the AL All-Star team, Ramirez hit two solo homers to lead Cleveland over Kansas City 2-1 Friday night.

Ramirez's homers were the only two hits allowed by Jose Rosado , who pitched a superb complete game despite an upset stomach.

"Rosado was pitching a great game -- but I just got a good pitch to hit and I made pretty good contact," said Ramirez, a right fielder who will replace injured Bernie Williams of the Yankees on the AL All-Star squad.

Rosado lost his no-hit bid when Ramirez homered over the fence in left field with two out in the sixth to tie it 1-1. Ramirez added his 18th homer of the season with one out in the ninth, a shot that went a little farther over the same fence.

"He made me look pretty smart, didn't he," said Hargrove, who will manage the AL squad in Tuesday's All-Star game at Denver. "Rosado was pitching great. That's the best-pitched game by an opponent of ours all year."

Rosado (3-6) struck out seven, walked four and gave up the fewest hits of his career in a complete game.

"Just to give up two hits, I would say this was my best game I ever pitched," he said. "But I didn't get the win so it's not my best. My stomach felt upset in the bullpen and I just felt tired all night. But that's not an excuse"

Ramirez will be making his second All-Star appearance.

" I was happy I got selected," he said. "But I didn't have that in my mind. To me, it's not a big thing. I just want to finish strong the whole season."

Luis Rivera had a bunt single in the third off Dwight Gooden, went to second on Sal Fasano's single and scored on Johnny Damon's single to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Gooden went seven innings for Cleveland, his longest outing of the season. He gave up one run and six hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter before being replaced at the start of the eighth by Paul Shuey (1-0), who worked out of trouble after walking the first two batters.

Mike Jackson pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Rosado, so ineffective in spring training he started the season in the bullpen, allowed just three balls out of the outfield through the first five innings.

It was the 10th start this season for Rosado, who was the winning pitcher for the AL in last year's All-Star game before going into a tailspin in the second half of the season.

Notes

Third baseman Dean Palmer , the Royals' lone representative on the AL All-Star squad, was held out with a bruised left elbow that was hit by a pitch the night before in St. Louis. Manager Tony Muser said he expected Palmer to be back by Sunday.

When Rosado faced Cleveland June 17, he got hit in the left bicep by a shot off the bat of David Bell in the seventh inning and had to leave the game, missing his next start.

Omar Vizquel made a terrific play on Conine's grounder in the fourth, running to his left to scoop up the ball and then making a perfect throw to first after turning completely around.