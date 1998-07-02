|')
//section header image
document.write('
')
document.write('')
document.write('
')
//Quiz Answers
document.write('
');
|');
document.write('ANSWERS
');
document.write('You got ' + parent.reset + ' out of 5 Right.
');
document.write('1.Who
');
document.write('Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[1] + ', is ');
//answer 1 correct
if (parent.your_answer[1] == 'you')document.write('CORRECT');
//answer 1 incorrect
if (parent.your_answer[1] != 'you')document.write('INCORRECT.
The correct answer is: you');
//answer 1 More Info
document.write('
we are all e
')
document.write('2.which
');
document.write('Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[2] + ', is ');
//answer 2 correct
if (parent.your_answer[2] == 's')document.write('CORRECT');
//answer 2 incorrect
if (parent.your_answer[2] != 's')document.write('INCORRECT.
The correct answer is: s');
//answer 2 More Info
document.write('
')
document.write('3.d
');
document.write('Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[3] + ', is ');
//answer 3 correct
if (parent.your_answer[3] == 'ds')document.write('CORRECT');
//answer 3 incorrect
if (parent.your_answer[3] != 'ds')document.write('INCORRECT.
The correct answer is: ds');
//answer 3 More Info
document.write('
')
document.write('4.fsd
');
document.write('Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[4] + ', is ');
//answer 4 correct
if (parent.your_answer[4] == 'right')document.write('CORRECT');
//answer 4 incorrect
if (parent.your_answer[4] != 'right')document.write('INCORRECT.
The correct answer is: right');
//answer 4 More Info
document.write('
')
document.write('5.fa
');
document.writ('Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[5] + ', is ');
//answer 5 correct
if (parent.your_answer[5] == 'f')document.write('CORRECT');
//answer 5 incorrect
if (parent.your_answer[5] != 'f')document.write('INCORRECT.
The correct answer is: f');
//answer 5 More Info
document.write('
')
document.write('
//footer
document.write('
|');
document.write('
');
//-->
© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.