Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite military force, killed in Baghdad air strike

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad, the U.S. Defense Department confirmed late Thursday.

In a statement, the agency said President Trump ordered the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel," and said "Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

The Defense Department blamed Soleimani for deaths of hundreds of Americans and said he was behind recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, including one on December 27 that killed an American defense contractor.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," said the statement.

A former U.S. intelligence official described Soleimani as "most experienced guerrilla fighter operating globally," running operations in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. The official described his death as "devastating," and said the "very disruptive" death would likely cause a power struggle in Iran.

Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, condemned the attacks on Twitter: "The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."

After news of the attack broke late Thursday, Mr. Trump tweeted a photo of an American flag.

Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed, an Iraqi official confirmed to CBS News. At least five other people were killed when at least three rockets hit the Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

Reaction from congressional lawmakers was split along party lines. Democratic Senator Tom Udall, from New Mexico, called it a "reckless escalation of hostilities" that is bringing the nation "to the brink of an illegal war with Iran." Democratic Senator Chris Murphy asked on Twitter if the country assassinated, "without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?"

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted his support: "I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump's bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more." And Republican Senator Ben Sasse called Soleimani "an evil bastard who murdered Americans," and praised Mr. Trump for his "brave and right call."

Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser under Barack Obama who was instrumental in the 2014 Iran nuclear deal, said there's "no question that Soleimani has a lot of blood on his hands."

"But this is a really frightening moment," he added. "Iran will respond and likely in various places. Thinking of all US personnel in the region right now."

The missile attack comes hours after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. military will be ready if Iran and its allies plan new attacks, like the one this week at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

More than 700 Army paratroopers are headed to Kuwait, as many as 5,000 more paratroopers and Marines are expected to be sent to the Persian Gulf in the coming days.

While speaking to reporters off camera earlier Thursday, Esper said there are indications militias loyal to Iran are planning further attacks against Americans. "Do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it," he said.

David Martin, Margaret Brennan and Catherine Herridge contributed reporting.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.