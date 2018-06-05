How to watch Tuesday's primary elections for the 2018 Midterms

Tuesday one of the most anticipated days in politics before November's midterm elections. Eight states are holding primaries: Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Poll hours in each state vary but are listed below. CBS News will bring you full coverage of all the primary results.

How to watch Tuesday's midterm primaries:

When are polls open Tuesday?

Alabama: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. California: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.



10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Iowa: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mississippi: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montana: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.



9 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Jersey: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



6 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Mexico: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



9 a.m. to 9 p.m. South Dakota: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



*all times Eastern

House of Representatives primary race:

Democrats will need to flip 23 seats in Republican-held districts in order to gain control of the House in 2018. CBS News rates 13 of the House districts facing primary elections on Tuesday as "very likely" or "probably" competitive this fall.

California

New Jersey

Iowa

Senate primary race:



California: incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, faces challenge from the state Senate leader Kevin de León;

incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, faces challenge from the state Senate leader Kevin de León; Mississippi: incumbent GOP Sen. Roger Wicker is running for re-election, and the nonpartisan special election to replace retiring Sen. Thad Cochran takes place on Nov. 6;

incumbent GOP Sen. Roger Wicker is running for re-election, and the nonpartisan special election to replace retiring Sen. Thad Cochran takes place on Nov. 6; Montana: Republican voters will determine who will challenge incumbent Sen. Jon Tester;

Republican voters will determine who will challenge incumbent Sen. Jon Tester; New Jersey: incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who was plagued by scandal



Gubernatorial primaries: