President Predicts Free China

On leaving China, the President could not claim any breakthroughs on the issues of freedom and democracy, but Mr. Clinton predicted China would be free one day and he left a message for those who fight in that struggle.

"The United States is on your side and we did our best. We're on the side of free speech. We're on the side of not putting people who dissent in prison," said the president.

Those words were meant, in part, for Bao Tong. He is the highest ranking government official imprisoned for trying to stop the Tiananmen Square masssacre. This week he risked his freedom again to speak on television for the first time.

"If people can check and balance the power of the government, then the government can become a force that safeguards world peace, otherwise it can become a dangerous force," said Bao.

Dangerous words are a challenge to the government, and after the CBS News interview the police warned Bao to keep quiet.



At the beginning of his trip, Chinese democratic activists asked Mr. Clinton to meet with Bao and other prominent dissidents while in China. Mr. Clinton said he would meet with a cross section of people from Chinese life, but no meeting with democratic activists ever came in Beijing.

The tour will most likely be remembered as the time the president put Tiananmen Square in the past, while making only slight progress on democracy's future.

