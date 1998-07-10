Preschool Vaccination Rate Boosted

The immunization rate among America's preschoolers is holding steady at the highest level ever recorded by the government, with more than 90 percent getting four of the six recommended vaccines.

The nationwide survey, reported Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found that immunization levels in 1997 were largely unchanged from 1996. The CDC surveyed parents of 32,742 children ages 19 months to 35 months.

While the report overall is good news in many quarters, one part of it has raised concern among pediatricians, reports Dr. Emly Senay, Health and Medical Correspondent for CBS 'This Morning.'

The survey showed that while more than 80 percent of the children werwe immunized against hepatitis B, only a quarter of them got the chicken pox vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Association of Family Physicians say this vaccine is essential because chicken pox is the leading cause of vaccine-preventable death.

About one child per week dies from chicken pox, Senay reports, adding that the one-dose vaccine should be given when the child is between 12 and 18 months old.

The other recommended vaccines are for measles, polio, Haemophilus influenza type b, diptheria-tetanus-pertussis, and hepatitis B.

The CDC is aiming for 90 percent of preschoolers to receive all six recommended vaccinations by 2000.

