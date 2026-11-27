A pregnant prisoner is on the run in New Mexico after escaping in a corrections department SUV following a prenatal doctor appointment on Wednesday.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, who was not restrained at the time because of her pregnancy, managed to slide into the front seat of the Dodge Journey transport vehicle and drive away as she was returning to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants from the appointment in Albuquerque, according to the corrections department.

Taylor escaped while the correctional officers accompanying her had stopped at a Whataburger, according to The Associated Press.

The Dodge Journey was later located via GPS, but Taylor was no longer in the vehicle, corrections officials said. Her prison jumpsuit was found near the vehicle, the AP reported.

Rebecca Taylor, who is pregnant, escaped from the custody of the New Mexico Corrections Department after a prenatal appointment. New Mexico Corrections Department

Taylor is serving time after pleading guilty to four offenses related to the theft of a vehicle, vehicle burglary and receiving a stolen car, according to court records.

She is from Cleveland, Texas, which is located outside of Houston, where she also has ties, according to authorities. Officials said they were following up on leads she may have taken public transportation and were checking Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.

Taylor is about 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair. Authorities are asking anyone who sees her to call 911.

All prison facilities in New Mexico were put on lockdown in the wake of the escape as a precaution. That lockdown was lifted at 6 a.m. on Friday.